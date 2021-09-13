Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.30 million and $275,654.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $386.55 or 0.00857966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00124013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00174541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,195.45 or 1.00312355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.27 or 0.07178534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.43 or 0.00928711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,211 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.