Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Cap of $27.86 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $22.55 or 0.00050054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $83,202.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,235,491 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

