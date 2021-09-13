Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Tops $300.09

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $28.16 million and $30,185.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $300.09 or 0.00666038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 93,854 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

