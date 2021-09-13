Mirrored Netflix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,449.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $25.88 million and $50,449.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $607.68 or 0.01366806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00080271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00122114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00174507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.61 or 0.99668274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.90 or 0.07114025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00921808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,586 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

