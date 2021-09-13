Mirrored Twitter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $315,439.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $315,439.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $61.38 or 0.00135891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 396,415 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

