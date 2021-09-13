Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Cap Tops $23.69 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $50.32 or 0.00111505 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and approximately $27,576.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00075984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00173291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.26 or 1.00046859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.19 or 0.07186951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.97 or 0.00886334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 470,718 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

