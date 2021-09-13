Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.14

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 7468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,354,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

