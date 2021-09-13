Mist (MIST) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Mist has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00151737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042892 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

