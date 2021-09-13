Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.24 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and $8.29 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00450866 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.