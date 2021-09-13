Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.36

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

