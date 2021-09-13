Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.75 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.