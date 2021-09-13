MixMarvel Trading Down 24.8% This Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $458,770.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00042882 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

