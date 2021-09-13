Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

