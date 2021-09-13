Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.28. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA traded down $29.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.72. 15,637,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.13.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $93,291,600 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

