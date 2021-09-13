Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Moderna worth $96,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $449.38 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.86 and a 200 day moving average of $235.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,000 shares of company stock worth $93,291,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

