Moderna, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $29.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $29.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $29.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $449.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.13. Moderna has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $93,291,600. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

