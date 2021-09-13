Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $802,016.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $802,016.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00151666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

