Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MOGO opened at $4.69 on Monday. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62 and a beta of 2.89.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

