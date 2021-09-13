Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $252.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

