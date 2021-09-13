Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $6,698.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00595731 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

