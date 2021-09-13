Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $770,220.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042628 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

