Moneytoken Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 97.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Moneytoken has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneytoken has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moneytoken

Moneytoken (IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

