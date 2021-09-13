MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

MongoDB stock opened at $488.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,491,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,267 shares of company stock valued at $72,189,730 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

