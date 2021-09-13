Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23,529.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $485.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,157. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $505.82. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $383.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

