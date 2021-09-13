Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 30.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $666,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

