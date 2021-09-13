Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $3,725,926.75 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,725,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MEG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 248,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

