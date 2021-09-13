Moonriver (MOVR) 1-Day Volume Tops $63.63 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $403.60 or 0.00896365 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 146.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $605.40 million and $63.63 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00122088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00173087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.52 or 0.99934093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.75 or 0.07150844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00900096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

