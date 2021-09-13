More Coin Market Cap Reaches $119,785.13 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. More Coin has a total market cap of $119,785.13 and approximately $430.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

