More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Hits $132,944.76

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $132,944.76 and $543.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

