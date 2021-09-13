Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

REE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,019. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

In related news, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

