Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
REE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:REE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,019. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.66.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.