Morgan Stanley Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $29.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of RRGB opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

