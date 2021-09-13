Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MS stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

