MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.50

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. Research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

