Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after buying an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

