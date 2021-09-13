Movano Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Movano’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Movano had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Movano’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ MOVE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the first quarter valued at $4,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Movano by 99.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Movano during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

