Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.75

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.