Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.75

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.