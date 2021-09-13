MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.45 Million

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post sales of $352.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.30 million and the highest is $354.74 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

