MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.79

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 5275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

