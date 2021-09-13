mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) One Day Volume Hits $8.07 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $15.59 million and $8.07 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

