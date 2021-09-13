Multiplier (BMXX) 1-Day Volume Hits $33,825.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $985,410.69 and $33,825.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.