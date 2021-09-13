MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $164,185.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.