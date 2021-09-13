Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Up 0.5%

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 923 ($12.06) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02). 81,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 160,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 918.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.99. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

