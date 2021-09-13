Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

DISCA opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

