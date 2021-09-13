Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $275.55 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.41. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

