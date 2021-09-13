Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $190.41 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.34 and a beta of -2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

