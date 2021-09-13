Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $88.05 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.