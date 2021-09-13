Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 23,493 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

