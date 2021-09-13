Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 43,176 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of ImmunityBio worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

