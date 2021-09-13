MVL Hits One Day Volume of $8.99 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. MVL has a market capitalization of $201.94 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,226,890,955 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

