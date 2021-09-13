MXC (MXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.32 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $85.32 million and $14.07 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.48 or 0.00778615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.73 or 0.01203695 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

